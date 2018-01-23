Traffic Update: Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake back open

(Photo: Brian Smith, 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews were able to quickly make repairs to allow traffic to flow again on a busy Chesapeake road.

The railroad arms at the crossing on Volvo Parkway between Sam's Drive and Crossways Boulevard became stuck in the down position Tuesday morning, blocking the road.

Chesapeake and Albemarle Railroad is responded, with the city cautioning that repairs would take about two hours.but the city says repairs could take about two hours.

Fortunately, the repairs went much quicker than expected, and the road was reopened to traffic shortly before 11 a.m. Crews are still on scene examining the tracks.

