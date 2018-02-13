Alligator River Bridge to be closed for 1 week in March

(Photo: Google Maps)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina transportation officials say the Alligator River Bridge will close for one week in March so work on the swing-span drawbridge can be completed.



The N.C. Department of Transportation says in a news release that the bridge between Tyrrell and Dare counties will close on Wednesday, March 14 and is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, March 20. During the closure, work crews will complete the electrical and mechanical swing span repairs that were started during the previous bridge closure in January.



The work is part of an extensive renovation project designed to extend the life of the 58-year-old bridge.



The drawbridge will also be closed to boat navigation.



During the closure, NCDOT will have detour and variable message signs in place to guide motorists through alternate routes.



