Alligator River Bridge to be closed to traffic, boats

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The N.C. Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that the Alligator River Bridge will be closed to all vehicle and boat traffic beginning this week to make repairs.



A statement from the department said the bridge between Tyrrell and Dare counties will be closed from 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday through Tuesday, Jan. 16. The closure allows workers to repair and replace electrical and mechanical components located beneath the swing span bridge.



The work is part of an extensive renovation project designed to extend the life of the 58-year-old bridge. During the closure, NCDOT will have detour signs and variable message signs in place to guide motorists through detour routes.



The project will require another week-long bridge closure in March. The dates for that closure haven't been determined.



