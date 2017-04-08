ATLANTA -- More long lines and delays were reported Saturday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, days after severe storms forced a ground stop at the hub.

As of Friday, Delta Air Lines had canceled 3,000 flights since Wednesday, 1,500 of those impacting Hartsfield-Jackson. For Delta, these have been some of the worst days since the airline was forced to shut down in August of 2016 because of serious computer issues.

Passengers were stranded at the airport, Thursday, after severe storms rolled through Georgia on Wednesday causing hundreds of flight cancelations.

On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented a ground stop for all inbound and outbound flights. The ground stop was lifted around 1:40 p.m. but not before causing more delays and canceled flights.

The cancelations have forced hundreds of passengers to stand in line for hours to rebook flights while an equal number waited in hours-long lines to retrieve checked baggage. Others called the Delta customer service reservations lines and were on hold for hours before agents could answer.

The delay has caused a storm on social media. Passengers made posts and comments about their outrage to Delta.

— Ajay Makhija (@mak684) April 7, 2017

2 days after a storm does not constitute a "weather delay". It's poor planning on your part @Delta #deltameltdown #fail — Mallory B (@ME_Camp) April 7, 2017

@Delta stop delaying my flight — j (@jmeichs) April 7, 2017

According to FlightAware.com, there were 1,009 cancelations on Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson. On Thursday, there were reportedly 912 cancelations. As of 1 p.m. Friday, 732 flights had been delayed and 341 flights had been canceled.

The airport is currently experiencing departure delays an average of 33 minutes. Be sure to watch our report on the latest at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Delta released the following statement Friday morning:

Delta continues to position aircraft and flight crews Friday following the impact of severe weather in Atlanta, the mid-Atlantic region and the Northeast this week.

Delta’s Chief Operating Officer Gil West apologized to customers for the delays and cancels on Thursday adding that Delta’s recovery from the storms has not been ideal.

Delta has shared five things customers need to know for Friday while Delta people continue to work around the clock to restore reliability to the operation.

Cancelations related to weather and subsequent crew and aircraft positioning total approximately 3,000 this week.

