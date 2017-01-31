Elite Airways postpones start of services at Newport News/Williamsburg Airport

Elite Airways planes (Photo: Elite Airways)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Elite Airways has postponed the start of service at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport because of 'challenging perceptions'.

The nonstop service to New York City/Newark (EWR) and Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) was set to begin on March 13th, but has been postponed until further notice.

“We strongly believe in the market and want to give this service the best possible climate to start in. Postponing the start date will allow both the airline and the airport to be more successful in launching new air service to meet the needs of the community,” wrote John Pearsall, the President of Elite Airways, in a press release.

All ticketed passengers are being contacted and will be fully refunded immediately. They are also able call the airline directly at 877-393-2510.

