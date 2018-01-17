Elite Airways to launch new service from Newport News to Myrtle Beach

Elite Airways planes (Photo: Elite Airways)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- First, Carnival Cruise Lines makes its great return to Norfolk. Now, there's a new, non-stop service between Newport News and Myrtle Beach! It definitely sounds like vacation is calling.

Starting in April, Elite Airways will provide a brand new, nonstop jet service between Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) and Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).

The service will be provided twice a week on Fridays and Mondays, starting April 6. Flights will start at $129 each way.

This move highlights the airline's continued expansion in the southeast.

“Elite Airways has always believed in the greater Newport News area — we think it’s an excellent destination for passengers and a terrific place for us to bring new service to,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We look forward to opportunities to expand at Newport News in the future, and we thank airport and city officials for their continued support.”

Click here to purchase flights or call 877-393-2510.

© 2018 WVEC-TV