Floridians escaping to Hampton Roads ahead of Irma

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - People in Florida are running out of time and options to escape Hurricane Irma.

On Friday afternoon, passengers from Orlando and Miami headed to Norfolk International Airport. Many said they came to Hampton Roads to escape the hurricane and stay with family.

Terry Keeton and his dog Lucy decided to pack their bags and head north.

He said, "Just looking at all the things that happened on some of the islands, it's not something you want to go through."

Keeton is from from Fort Lauderdale, and said Friday's commute to the Miami airport was anything but easy.

"I couldn't park in any of the garages, they had us park in another lot; they were already full," Keaton explained.

Passengers off other planes say it was crazy at other airports too. Anna Zarpas said the Fort Lauderdale Airport was slammed with travelers trying to get last minute flights.

Zarpas said, "We slept there last night, so it wasn't comfortable, that's for sure."

Anna and her boyfriend managed to get on the last connecting flight that came to Norfolk. On the FLL website, it says the airport will close Friday night.

"I'm praying for everyone over there and worried for where I live and the people that stayed back," Zarpas said.

13News Now was told the delay for the Miami flight was due to too many planes in the air.

