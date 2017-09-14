Irma has cruise ship making early stop in Norfolk

The cruise ship AIDAluna arrives in Norfolk (Photo: 13News Now viewer Don Sippel)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The AIDAluna arrived at Norfolk's cruise ship terminal Thursday morning, a week ahead of schedule.

The ship was originally scheduled to go from New York, to Florida, to the Caribbean, and then finally to Hampton Roads. But Hurricane Irma had other plans.

Many passengers got off the ship with smiling faces, ready to explore. They had departed from New York City, and many said that was just too busy. They are excited to be in a smaller area like Hampton Roads.

For some travelers, not only is this their first trip to Hampton Roads, but their first time in the United States.

"We want to go into the bars, and to eat an American burger," one visitor told us.

About 2,500 people are on vacation, visiting port to port. Norfolk was supposed to be one of the last stops on their 14 day cruise, but things were reversed, because of Hurricane Irma.

But travelers told us they don't care what city they go to first or last; they just want to enjoy their trip.

All of the travelers will head back to the cruise ship later on Thursday. They have to be on board at 5:30, and the ship will depart by 6.

