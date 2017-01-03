More passengers flying out of Norfolk International Airport

Flight leaves Norfolk International Airport (Photo: Norfolk International Airport)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk International Airport is moving more and more people.

That's according to our partners at the Virginian-Pilot. The airport is on an 18-month streak of year-over-year passenger growth. Airline officials say more flights and more seats are fueling growth.

Delta, United, Southwest, and American all added more flights from Norfolk this year.

Nearby Richmond International Airport saw similar growth.