Rate hike isn't guaranteed for HRT riders

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC/AP) - It's unclear whether public transit riders will face a rate hike this fall.

The Daily Press reports that Hampton Roads Transit may reconsider a plan to increase fares. It would take effect in October and raise the price 25 cents to $2.00.

The agency took a big financial hit last year because of declines in bus ridership. And the shortfall forced HRT to ask six member cities for payments totaling $5.3 million.

But local officials are concerned a fare increase would turn away more people. President and chief executive William Harrell says he will take a second look at the rate increase plan.

Meanwhile according to our partners at The Virginian Pilot, HRT is making process, personnel and structural adjustments to avoid another budget shortfall.

Harrell says they need to improve communications with cities. They're exploring cutting back on driver overtime and a hiring freeze for various jobs, plus doing away with nonessential spending.

To combat decreased ridership, some ideas HRT is considering is cutting back on some routes, and adjusting times.

