Replica gun confiscated at Norfolk International Airport

A replica gun was confiscated after a passenger was stopped at a TSA checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport. (Photo: TSA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A reminder that even if it isn't real, you cannot bring a replica gun in your carry-on luggage.

The Transportation Security Administration recently stopped a traveler at Norfolk International Airport, after a replica gun was brought to a checkpoint.

Officials want to remind travelers that gun replicas are not allowed as a carry-on item. TSA officials say it could cause panic.

Weapons -- including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition -- are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags if they are properly packed and declared to the airline.

Passengers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA.



Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure.

The TSA provides a comprehensive list of prohibited items on its website.

