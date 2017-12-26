Two caught with guns at Norfolk International Airport in 3 days

A loaded handgun confiscated at Norfolk International Airport on December 25, 2017 (Photo: TSA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- They received a citation from police, and possibly some coal in their stockings.

The TSA said investigators responded to two separate incidents where a person allegedly brought a gun in their carry-on luggage at Norfolk International Airport.

The first incident happened on Friday, December 22. A Chesapeake man was stopped at a security checkpoint for allegedly having a .22 caliber revolver in his carry-on bag.

A revolver confiscated at Norfolk International Airport on December 22, 2017 (Photo: TSA)

Then on Christmas Day, a Norfolk woman was stopped with a loaded handgun in her bag. She told officers she had forgotten she had the weapon with her.

The guns were confiscated and both passengers were cited on weapons charges. Neither incident is believed to be related.

The TSA said it was the 10th and 11th case this year of a person caught with a handgun at a security checkpoint at Norfolk International. In 2016, 14 firearms were caught at checkpoints.

Individuals who bring firearms through checkpoints could face fines of up to $13,000. A typical first offense is $3,900.

Weapons are not allowed in carry-on luggage, but people can travel with them if they are packed properly in checked bags and if owners declare the weapons' presence to an airline.

Guns must be unloaded in the checked luggage, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and paced separately from ammunition.

Because firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, the TSA reminds people to familiarize themselves with the laws for each point of travel.

More information about traveling with firearms and ammunition can be found on the TSA's website.

