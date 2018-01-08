United Airlines to launch non-stop service from Norfolk to Denver

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 16: A United Airlines aircraft passes by a Continental Airlines aircraft as it taxis to takeoff from the runway of Ronald Reagan National Airport August 16, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2006 Getty Images)

United Airlines is adding eight new non-stop routes, including some that will give several smaller airports coveted connections to new hubs.

The effort is the latest by United to connect the dots between cities already on its route map. In doing so, the carrier is able to expand its national presence by adding dozens of new connecting options across its network.

Monday's announcement follows several similar expansions, including one in November that added 10 new routes and two new destinations.

United’s latest expansion will add new connections from six of its hubs to a total of eight destinations across California, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

All eight of the new routes will launch in June. (Scroll down for details on all eight routes)

Some will give smaller markets long-sought flights to hubs outside their home regions. That’s beneficial for fliers in those markets because it may open connections that didn’t previously exist. Or the new options may reduce overall travel times to some connecting destinations.

Among the notable new connections, the Ohio airports serving Akron-Canton and Dayton will get a non-stop link to United’s busy hub in Houston. In Wisconsin, the capital of Madison gets a non-stop option to the West Coast with flights to United’s hub in San Francisco. And the cities of Norfolk, Va., and Appleton, Wis., will see easier connections to the West via a non-stop flight to United’s hub in Denver.

"We are excited to begin the new year by adding eight new flights as we continue our focus on making United the first choice for customers," Jake Cefolia, United's vice president of sales, said in a statement.

Scroll down for hub-by-hub details of the new flights:

Denver

Appleton, Wis.: Year-round service begins June 7. One daily round-trip flight on Bombardier CRJ regional jets.

Norfolk, Va.: Year-round service begins June 7. One daily round-trip flight on Airbus A319 jets.

Houston Bush Intercontinental

Akron-Canton, Ohio: Year-round service begins June 7. One daily round-trip flight on Embraer ERJ regional jets.

Dayton, Ohio: Year-round service begins June 7. One daily round-trip flight on Embraer ERJ regional jets.

Chicago O’Hare

Bismarck, N.D. Year-round service begins June 7. Two daily round-trip flights on Embraer ERJ regional jets.

Los Angeles

Eureka, Calif.: Year-round service begins June 7. One daily round-trip flight on Bombardier CRJ regional jets.

Newark Liberty

Rapid City, S.D.: Seasonal Saturday-only service launches June 23 on Embraer E175 jets.

San Francisco

Madison, Wis.: Year-round service begins June 7. One daily round-trip flight on Embraer E175 jets.

