Virginia among least expensive states when it comes to gas prices

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- AAA Tidewater said Monday that gas prices in Virginia ranked among the least expensive in the country.

The average price for regular unleaded fuel in the commonwealth was $2.11.

That was one cent more than the cost per gallon last month and 51 cents more than the same time last year.

Virginia was seventh least expensive out of the 50 states.

The per-gallon cost for regular unleaded gasoline In Hampton Roads was $2.04 with a two-cent increase from February and 47 cents more than 2016.

The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline was $2.31 per gallon Monday.

AAA Tidewater said that retail prices continued to fluctuate but that increased U.S. production to counter OPEC rebalancing efforts had kept prices between $2.28 and $2.32 for more than a month.

