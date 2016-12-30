Tunnel, bridge tolls going up on January 1st

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The new year will bring a new increase in tunnel tolls, as well as on the Jordan Bridge.
Elizabeth River Crossings says that for the Midtown and Downtown tunnels:
- During peak hours, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., rates for E-ZPass passenger vehicles will increase from $1.50 to $1.95.
- For registered/pre-paid pay-by-plate customers, rates are expected to increase from $2.75 to $3.60. Unregistered pay-by-plate customers will see an increase from $4.00 to $5.25.
- Unregistered Pay by Plate users will pay a $3.30 processing fee per trip, in addition to the E-ZPass toll rate.
Meanwhile, the toll rates for the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge will also see an increase, starting on New Year's Day.
- E-ZPass drivers will have the lowest travel fee at $2.25 each way.
- Drivers who do not have an E-ZPass and will be using Pay-by-Plate will now have to pay $5.00 per trip when using the bridge.
- Multi-axle vehicle rates will begin at $4.00 per trip, depending on the time of day they are traveling. Peak hours will be between 5:30 - 9 a.m. and 2:30 - 7 p.m. on weekdays.
"Our base toll rate for passenger vehicles, mopeds, and motorcycles is increasing just 25 cents per trip for drivers with a valid E-ZPass," General Manager Kevin Crum said. "This increase is the first that exceeds the original rate offered in October 2012."
Registered Pay-by-Plate accounts will also no longer be offered, or supported after March 1, 2017. Those who are currently registered will be contacted and encouraged to register with E-ZPass.
Each year rates increase, however, this year it is a bit more due to the expiration of a deal in which the state paid millions to help bring costs down.
VDOT encourages drivers to sign up for E-ZPass to pay the lowest toll rate without processing fees.
A relief program is available for low income commuters who take the Downtown and Midtown tunnels between Portsmouth and Norfolk.
