Two deadly accidents over the weekend in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, VA. (WVEC) -- It was a deadly weekend on the roads of Chesapeake.

On Saturday night, 29-year-old Cordaro Alexander was crossing the 2100 block of Military Highway when he was hit by a car. He was taken to Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died.

Then on Sunday afternoon, police say a vehicle was pulling out from a shopping center on Greenbrier Parkway when a pick-up truck hit the car.

87-year-old Gloria Stublen was rushed to the hospital, but died in an ambulance on the way.

So far no charges have been filed in either case.

