Unofficial Express Lane toll rates posted during testing

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - The Virginia Department of Education will do more testing along the I-64 Express Lanes on Wednesday.

Drivers will see a "test" toll rate.

VDOT says this is only for testing purposes, and you will not be charged.

The test toll rate will be posted between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and again from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

When the Express Lanes officially launch on January 10, a variable toll will be in effect during certain times of the day.

Norfolk-A real time TEST of 64 Express Lanes Tolling Signs today from 8:30-9am and 1:30-2pm. Drivers: the display is for testing purposes. — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 3, 2018

