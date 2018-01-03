Unofficial Express Lane toll rates posted during testing

WVEC
I-64 Test Toll Rates posted Wednesday

Staff , WVEC 7:02 AM. EST January 03, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - The Virginia Department of Education will do more testing along the I-64 Express Lanes on Wednesday.

Drivers will see a "test" toll rate.

VDOT says this is only for testing purposes, and you will not be charged.

The test toll rate will be posted between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and again from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

When the Express Lanes officially launch on January 10, a variable toll will be in effect during certain times of the day.

