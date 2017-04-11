Details expected on VDOT's plans for I-64 HOT lane tolling

The reversible HOV lanes on a section of Interstate 64 in Norfolk (circled in yellow) will be converted into High Occupancy Toll express lanes in late 2017. (Photo: 13News Now / VDOT)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Get ready to pay more tolls... but only if you choose.

An announcement is expected Wednesday to turn the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes along part of Interstate 64 into High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lanes.

The conversion is scheduled for later this year along an eight-mile stretch of I-64 in Norfolk, from the Interstate 264/64 interchange to Interstate 564.

The HOT lanes will be in effect Monday through Friday from 5 am to 9 am, and then again from 2 to 6 pm. Vehicles with two or more passengers will be able to ride free.

If you're driving solo during peak hours, you can drive in the HOT lane, but you'll have to pay up. We're waiting to learn how much that will be from VDOT Secretary Aubrey Lane.

We're told this initiative is expected to reduce traffic on the regular lanes by about 17 percent.

