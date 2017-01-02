VDOT to resume road work following New Year's holiday

traffic cones on street.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

VDOT has suspended all lane closures along Hampton Roads interstates in observance of the New Year's holiday. Those lane closures will not resume until noon tomorrow.

The following lane closures will occur between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Friday, Jan. 6:

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County :

: Segment I : There will be a single right-lane closure on I-64 between the Industrial Park Drive overpass and Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) eastbound on January 3, and westbound on January 4, starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. There will be intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes on I-64 east and west as follows: At the Fort Eustis Boulevard bridge on January 3-7, starting at 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. the following morning.

: There will be a single right-lane closure on I-64 between the Industrial Park Drive overpass and Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) eastbound on January 3, and westbound on January 4, starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Segment II: There will be alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west between Camp Peary (exit 238) and Lee Hall (exit 247), January 3-5, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

