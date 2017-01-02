VDOT to resume road work following New Year's holiday

VDOT has suspended all lane closures along Hampton Roads interstates in observance of the New Year's holiday. Those lane closures will not resume until noon tomorrow.
The following lane closures will occur between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Friday, Jan. 6:
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
-
Segment I: There will be a single right-lane closure on I-64 between the Industrial Park Drive overpass and Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) eastbound on January 3, and westbound on January 4, starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
-
There will be intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes on I-64 east and west as follows:
- At the Fort Eustis Boulevard bridge on January 3-7, starting at 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. the following morning.
- Segment II: There will be alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west between Camp Peary (exit 238) and Lee Hall (exit 247), January 3-5, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
Please check here for the latest closure/detour information.
-
I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures eastbound as follows:
- Eastbound single-lane closures January 3-5 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
-
US-17 James River Bridge: Single-lane closures northbound. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Northbound January 3-5 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
-
I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Westbound Runway Tunnel dual-lane closures January 3-4 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Westbound Runway Tunnel dual-lane closures January 5 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
-
VA-199 Westbound, James City County: Alternating lane closures westbound on VA-199 at VA-132 over College Creek. One lane will remain open at all times:
- January 3-4 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
-
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- January 3-7: Alternating single-lane closures northbound and southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.the following morning on Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- January 3-7: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.the following morning on Princess Anne Road, between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.
- January 3-7: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- January 3-7: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.the following morning on Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.
-
US-13 (Lankford Highway), Accomack County: Consecutive single-lane closures northbound between Route 179 and Taylor Road. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 6- January 6 from noon until 5 a.m. the following morning.
-
US-13 (Lankford Highway), Accomack County: Consecutive single-lane closures southbound between Route 179 and Taylor Road. One lane will remain open at all times:
- December 6-January 6 from noon until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive right-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge. One lane will remain open at all times.
-
Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times:
- January 3-6 from 6 a.m. until noon.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King, Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Please check here for the latest closure/detour information.
