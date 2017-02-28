VDOT worker responding to crash injured in hit-and-run

(Photo: VDOT)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Department of Transportation worker is recovering after he was hit by a truck while setting up coned-off area of Interstate 64. Police are now searching for the driver, who took off.

VDOT employees were on scene of a four-vehicle accident at the Little Creek Exit of westbound I-64 shortly after 6 a.m., assisting Virginia State Police. That's near Tidewater Drive.

Workers were setting up cones around the area when a red Ford F-150 pickup truck cut through the coned area and struck one of the workers with its side mirror.

The VDOT worker suffered minor injuries.

Police are now searching for the suspect vehicle. No license plate information is available at this time.

By 7:30 a.m., all four lanes of traffic on I-64 reopened, but a 5-mile backup remained.

UPDATE-> NORFOLK: Left exit lane & on-ramp open I-64 WB in outside lanes at Tidewater. Crash blocking other lanes, jammed to Northampton. pic.twitter.com/P3vbOIy3uR — Ashley Smith 13News (@13AshleySmith) February 28, 2017

