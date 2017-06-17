Weekend closures of the Midtown Tunnel almost over

File photo of the Midtown Tunnel in 2010, before the opening of a new westbound tunnel and renovations were made on the eastbound side. (Photo: VDOT)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Those weekend detours around the Midtown Tunnel are almost at an end.

Nearly two years of weekend closures is expected to wrap up on June 30.

Elizabeth River Crossings tells our partners at The Virginian-Pilot that work on the eastbound tube is almost done. That includes new lighting, tile work, and exhaust systems.

The Portsmouth-to-Norfolk tunnel has been closed almost every weekend since August 2015 for the major renovations.

Crews managed to finish the project nearly a year ahead of schedule.

