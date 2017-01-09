Westbound I-64 at HRBT reopens after crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Westbound Interstate 64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) reopened around 12:30 p.m. Monday after a crash that happened in the morning.
A detour was put in place at 4th View Street for what the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) expected to be a "lengthy shutdown."
When the HRBT reopened, VDOT said the back-up remaining backup was approximately five miles.
