What are wind restrictions on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel?

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel (Photo: Delmarva Now)

CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. (WVEC) -- Tuesday's stormy weather and its aftermath has also led to some potentially dangerous conditions for drivers.

All day long, we've seen wind restrictions at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. There are six levels of wind restrictions at the bridge, depending on the wind speed, and every level limits the types of vehicles allowed to cross:

Level 1 -- Wind speeds at 40 mph -- The following types of vehicles will not be allowed to cross: Large pick-up campers; camper trailers; house trailers; anything being towed; vehicles with any exterior cargo. Complimentary District-operated wind vans will be provided to assist in transporting exterior cargo that would otherwise restrict passenger cars and pickups.

Level 2 -- Wind speeds at 47 mph -- The following types of vehicles will not be allowed to cross: Motorcycles; large pick-up campers; camper trailers; house trailers; anything being towed; vehicles with any exterior cargo; empty tractor-trailers, not to include empty tanker trucks*; small six-wheel trucks such as moving vans, rental trucks, school buses, etc. Tractor-trailers must gross 30,000 pounds payload in addition to the weight of the rig and six-wheel trucks must gross 15,000 pounds payload in addition to the weight of the rig in order to be allowed to cross the facility during Level 2 wind restrictions. Tractors without trailers are allowed to cross. Complimentary District-operated wind vans will be provided to assist in transporting exterior cargo that would otherwise restrict passenger cars and pickups. (Empty tanker trucks are allowed to cross under Level 2 wind restrictions.)

Level 3 -- Wind speeds at 55 mph -- The only types of vehicles allowed to cross are cars without exterior cargo; pick-up trucks without cargo; mini-vans; vans not to include high-profile/conversion vans; SUVs; tractors without trailers; empty flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavily-laden tractor-trailers with a 40,000 payload in addition to the rig. Complimentary District-operated wind vans will be provided to assist in transporting exterior cargo that would otherwise restrict passenger cars and pickups.

Level 4 -- Wind speeds at 60 mph -- The only types of vehicles allowed to cross are cars without exterior cargo, pick-up trucks without cargo, mini-vans, and SUVs. Complimentary District-operated wind vans will be provided to assist in transporting exterior cargo that would otherwise restrict passenger cars and pickups.

Level 5 -- Wind speeds at 65 mph -- The only types of vehicles allowed to cross are CARS without exterior cargo.

Level 6 -- CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC -- The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is closed to all traffic due to unforeseen weather conditions or safety concerns.

