WATCH LIVE
On Air 2:55PM
49
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk Weather Summary: 49 degrees
Menu
WVEC Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
13News Now Investigates
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Hurricane Center
Traffic
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
Admirals
High School Sports
Local College
Olympics
Tides
Features
American Theatre
Coastal Connections
Connect
DIY
Food
Links in the News
Lottery
Magnify Money
Military
Sweepstakes
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
Connect with 13News Now
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Conversation Guidelines
Event Calendar
Jobs
Meet the Team
ShareIt
TV Listings
TEGNA Foundation
© 2018 WVEC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Can a broken heart really break your heart?
Related Videos
Trump: Syria chemical attack 'heinous'
NATION-NOW
Zuckerberg meets with lawmakers ahead of hearing
NATION-NOW
Man who confessed on Facebook to killing mom, friend found dead
NATION-NOW
Watch it: Gov. Rick Scott announces Senate run
NATION-NOW
Teen saves baby sisters from burning home
NATION-NOW
See the first pictures of Apple's brand new special edition iPhone
NATION-NOW
Mattis not ruling out military strikes in Syria
NATION-NOW
Topless protester ambushes Bill Cosby retrial
NATION-NOW
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is quitting Facebook and here's why
NATION-NOW
Man confesses to killing mother and friend in chilling Facebook post
NATION-NOW
Charter bus slams into overpass, students injured
NATION-NOW
Suspected chemical attack in Syria the eighth in Trump's presidency
NATION-NOW
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WVEC-TV. All Rights Reserved.