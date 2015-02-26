WATCH LIVE
On Air 2:55PM
49
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Weather Summary: 49 degrees
Menu
WVEC Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WVEC-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Can a broken heart really break your heart?

Related Videos
Trump: Syria chemical attack 'heinous'
NATION-NOW
Zuckerberg meets with lawmakers ahead of hearing
NATION-NOW
Man who confessed on Facebook to killing mom, friend found dead
NATION-NOW
Watch it: Gov. Rick Scott announces Senate run
NATION-NOW
Teen saves baby sisters from burning home
NATION-NOW
See the first pictures of Apple's brand new special edition iPhone
NATION-NOW
Mattis not ruling out military strikes in Syria
NATION-NOW
Topless protester ambushes Bill Cosby retrial
NATION-NOW
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is quitting Facebook and here's why
NATION-NOW
Man confesses to killing mother and friend in chilling Facebook post
NATION-NOW
Charter bus slams into overpass, students injured
NATION-NOW
Suspected chemical attack in Syria the eighth in Trump's presidency
NATION-NOW
© 2018 WVEC-TV. All Rights Reserved.