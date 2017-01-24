13News Now Daybreak Weather, Jan. 24

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: Missing Virginia Beach family may be in danger
-
Missing mom and kids after house fire
-
Virginia Beach mother and 2 kids mysteriously disappear
-
Online post about Women's March causes uproar
-
Virginia General Assembly considers marijuana laws
-
Superlift for John F. Kennedy carrier
-
Suffolk Delegate indicted on child cruelty charge
-
The "Sister March" in Norfolk
-
Precious memories stolen
More Stories
-
Missing and Endangered alert issued for Va. Beach…Jan 23, 2017, 5:31 p.m.
-
AM Drizzle & FogFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.
-
Becker College mourns death of hockey captain and…Jan 23, 2017, 9:09 p.m.