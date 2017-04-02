13News Now Weather at 6 p.m. - April 2

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Three confirmed tornadoes in Friday's storm
-
Aerial footage: Chesapeake church severely damaged by storm
-
Copperhead snake bites a man in Walmart, Walmart said the man brought the snake in the store
-
Cleanup in Va. Beach begins after storms rip through Hampton Roads
-
Langley Speedway Opening Night
-
The aftermath of Friday's tornado in Virginia Beach
-
Storm tears apart Real Life Christian Church in Chesapeake
-
Aerial video of the storm's aftermath
-
Virginia Beach Fire assists with storm cleanup
More Stories
-
Community coming together to help tornado-damaged churchApr. 2, 2017, 11:10 a.m.
-
Body of second missing fisherman found in GloucesterApr. 1, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
-
Clear and cool overnightFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.