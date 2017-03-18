13News Now Weather at 6 p.m. - March 18

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Basketball team at Windsor High School
-
Navy officers indicted for fraud, bribery
-
Woman arrested for suspicious death
-
Meals on Wheels budget cuts?
-
Suspicious death investigation in Virginia Beach
-
Teen who starved to death found in diaper on floor, records show
-
Man dies after storage unit fire
-
Controversial billboard of President Trump in Phoenix
-
Double accident fatal
More Stories
-
BREAKING - Rock and Roll pioneer Chuck Berry has…Mar 18, 2017, 7:01 p.m.
-
Man shot dead at Paris airport after attacking…Mar 18, 2017, 8:52 a.m.
-
Runners brave a cold and rainy Shamrock Marathon…Mar 18, 2017, 2:34 p.m.