13News Now Weather at 6 pm - Feb. 18

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Russian spy ship 'loitering' off Virginia coast
-
Black Widow: Real-life hero in Hampton Roads
-
Remembering Velma Scaife
-
Former 13News Now reporter Velma Scaife passes away
-
Crashes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
-
Voicing concerns during community gathering
-
Raccoon hitches a ride on trash truck
-
ODU performance on sexual assault awareness
-
Heroin impacts Berea family after son's overdose
-
Making Your Mark: Rehabbing dogs for new lease on life
More Stories
-
Police searching for bank robbery suspect in HamptonFeb 18, 2017, 11:38 a.m.
-
Two families displaced following Suffolk apartment fireFeb 18, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
-
Mild overnightFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.