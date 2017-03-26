13NewsNow Weather at 6 p.m. - March 26

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Shooting on Harbinger Road in Virginia Beach
-
70-year-old man found in pond
-
Possible cure for Sepsis
-
Warm Springs Ranch kicks off 9th season
-
200 people shave their heads for Saint Baldrick's Day
-
Internet upset over Brad's wife getting fired
-
Preventing colorectal cancer in young adults
-
Son defies mother helps save her life
-
13News Now Daybreak Weather, March 26
More Stories
-
15 people shot, 1 killed at Cincinnati nightclubMar 26, 2017, 8:49 a.m.
-
Coast Guard rescues man 50 miles off coast of ChincoteagueMar 26, 2017, 2:47 p.m.
-
Very warm start to the work weekFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.