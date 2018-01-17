2018's second snowfall arrives in Hampton Roads

Sticking snow this afternoon about 1/2 inch on grasslands and trees and vehicles. (Photo: Alan of Yorktown)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's not like the blizzard that blanketed Hampton Roads just two weeks ago, but snow is definitely coming down in Virginia on Wednesday.

As of 3 p.m., the heaviest snow was coming down in the Peninsula, with flurries falling fast and hard in Newport News.

It's still snow that is sticking to the grass and cars. On the roads, it's wetter more than anything.

The snow first began to fall in Williamsburg around 9 a.m. Crews pre-treated the main roads and bridges on Tuesday, and snow plows are ready to go if it begins to accumulate in inches.

Overall, we do not expect to get as much as we got two weeks ago, but cities are prepared for anything.

