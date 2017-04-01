Aerial video of the storm's aftermath

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Storm Mode Coveragem March 31
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Storm tears apart Real Life Christian Church in Chesapeake
-
Man believed to have started i-85 fire identified
-
Hot Dog!
-
Weather at 11, March 31
-
Man gets red light ticket from 1,000 miles away
-
TBI confirms sighting in AMBER Alert case
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
More Stories
-
Tornado touchdown confirmed during Friday's stormApr. 1, 2017, 12:41 p.m.
-
Storm tears apart church in ChesapeakeApr. 1, 2017, 8:16 a.m.
-
Cleanup begins after storms rip through Hampton RoadsApr. 1, 2017, 11:25 a.m.