Beautiful and rare roll cloud formation graces Virginia skies

Roll cloud formation seen from Interstate 64 in Richmond, 2/5/18 (Photo: Courtney Skinner)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- You might have seen a really awesome sight in the sky this morning on your way to work. It was something not seen all that often around here, but when they do present themselves, they are breathtaking.

What are they?

Roll clouds. These usually form in the absence of thunderstorms along a cold front moving through a region. The combination of rising warm air and sinking cold air gives it a rolling appearance as it charges along the shallow skyline.

They made for an astounding sunrise in Richmond on Monday, and worked their way eastward through the morning, rolling over Newport News around 8:30.

