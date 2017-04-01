Cleanup begins after storms rip through Hampton Roads

Storm damage to homes in Virginia Beach (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Cleanup has started in Virginia Beach after heavy storms ripped though the area. The National Weather Service plans to evaluate the damage Saturday to see if it was a tornado.

Many homeowners say it's now time to pick up the pieces and start calling contractors for estimates. Homeowner Kevin Goodey said he slept terrible Friday night.

"I couldn't barely get any sleep last night. This is just so overwhelming," Goodey said.

Many said they didn't expect the storms to cause this much damage to their homes. One homeowner said he was watching TV when he heard hail, and thought it was time to take cover.

Miguel Torres explained, "I put my kid and my wife in the closet. I told them to brace and within seconds, it was like a train came right through here."

On Saturday, many streets in the Salem Lakes community look unrecognizable. Trampolines were tossed everywhere, windows are broken in homes and in cars, and over a dozen homes are condemned and deemed unsafe.

My heart breaks for this family. No injuries reported. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ghLQ72dkJ0 — Ali Weatherton (@13AliWeatherton) April 1, 2017

It's a heart-wrenching feeling for those who lost what they worked so hard for.

Goodie said, "My wife is out of a job right now and we are struggling, and now this is happening through our neighborhood, and now I don't know what to do."

People say cleanup will take days, weeks, and even months. Local church groups, the Red Cross, and neighbors are sticking together cleaning up debris one house at a time.

PHOTOS: Storm damage and aftermath

"I'm going to live here for a long time. This is my town, this is my community. I've lived in this neighborhood for a while. I like people to feel comfortable with everyone else around here," said Torres.

If your home is damaged due to the powerful storm, call 311.

If you have damage to your homes, please call your insurance company first and then 311. Do not go to Salem Elem. No services provided. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 1, 2017

© 2017 WVEC-TV