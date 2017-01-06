Winter storm closings, dismissals in Hampton Roads

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

This is an ongoing list of school closings and early dismissals.

Check back often for updated information.

Public Schools:

Hertford County Schools: dismissing at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 6

Suffolk Public Schools: activities canceled Saturday, January 7

Chesapeake Public Schools: activities canceled January 7- January 8

Virginia Beach Public Schools: Friday activities to go as planned, school buildings will be closed Jan. 7

Colleges/Universities:

Old Dominion University: closed January 6- January 9

Tidewater Community College: closed January 7- January 8

Thomas Nelson Community College: closed January 7

Christopher Newport University: All buildings will be closed Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 with the exception of residence halls and the David Student Union for meals.

Libraries:

Currituck Public Library: closed January 7

Suffolk Public Library: closed January 7