Winter storm closings, dismissals in Hampton Roads

Public Schools:
Hertford County Schools: dismissing at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 6
Suffolk Public Schools: activities canceled Saturday, January 7
Chesapeake Public Schools: activities canceled January 7- January 8
Virginia Beach Public Schools: Friday activities to go as planned, school buildings will be closed Jan. 7
Colleges/Universities:
Old Dominion University: closed January 6- January 9
Tidewater Community College: closed January 7- January 8
Thomas Nelson Community College: closed January 7
Christopher Newport University: All buildings will be closed Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 with the exception of residence halls and the David Student Union for meals.
Libraries:
Currituck Public Library: closed January 7
Suffolk Public Library: closed January 7
