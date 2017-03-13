Coast Guard anticipates high winds, closes Port of Virginia

United States Coast Guard Logo (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard closed the Port of Virginia Monday night in anticipation of high winds.

The closure was effective as of 9 p.m. As a result, vessels cannot enter or leave the Chesapeake Bay.

The Coast Guard said vessels at 5,000 gross tons or greater will be prohibited from moving within the bay unless the captain of the port gives permission.

Forecasted winds of up to 50 knots likely will create especially hazardous conditions on shore and on the water.

The Coast Guard pointed out that due to forecasted conditions, it could be difficult for units to get underway to assist distressed mariners.

“There is a real danger to all vessels on the water," said Capt. Rick Wester, the captain of the port. "The combination of very strong winds, cold temperatures, rough seas and poor visibility all make for a very hazardous conditions, and I strongly recommend that mariners stay in port."

