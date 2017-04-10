Violent hail storm blasts San Antonio, northern Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO -- A severe thunderstorm blasted the north side of San Antonio and northern Bexar County on Tuesday night, bringing with it high winds and large hail.

Numerous homes and cars were damaged by the hail, which was reported as being between the size of golf balls and baseballs.

The hail affected large portions of northern San Antonio starting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as a large thunderstorm cell moved across the area.

Homeowners in northwest San Antonio reported getting hit by hail for more than 10 minutes.

Viewers from around the area were submitting pictures of hail from the size of quarters to the size of tennis balls:

Another threat, along with large hail and lightning, was areas of flooding. A viewer submitted this look at 410 East just before Wurzbach Pkwy Sam Houston Exit at 10:15 p.m.:

A cloudy to mostly cloudy Wednesday is expected with high temperatures in the high 70s.

The rain is expected to clear out over the next couple of days, and sun is expected for Thursday and Friday as Fiesta gets started in the city.

