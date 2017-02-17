13News Now at 11 Weather Forecast, 2/17/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
911 call after man's attack on estranged wife
-
Security guard charged with murder
-
Crashes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
-
Federal hiring freeze will hit region hard
-
Former 13News Now reporter Velma Scaife passes away
-
Remembering Velma Scaife
-
Navy K9 ready for duty
-
Security guard charged with murder
-
Russian spy ship 'loitering' off Virginia coast
-
Missing teen cases could be related
More Stories
-
Health care, civil rights forum turns to talk of…Feb 17, 2017, 10:49 p.m.
-
Judge suspends Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony BurfootFeb 17, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
-
Weekend warm-upFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.