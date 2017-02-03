13News Now at Daybreak weather, Feb. 3

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Two bodies found in home in Virginia Beach
-
Top Headlines at Noon on June 9
-
Teen shot and killed during home invasion
-
Norfolk drivers frustrated over parking during Harborfest
-
Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors
-
Little farmer in Hampton Roads
-
13News Now Crystal Harper gives update on cancer treatment
-
Courtland Construction Truck Fire
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
More Stories
-
Man found deceased appears to have been dead for…Feb 10, 2018, 3:08 p.m.
-
Virginia state prosecutor charged with assault and batteryFeb 10, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
-
Police: Driver sustains severe head trauma after…Feb 10, 2018, 11:48 a.m.