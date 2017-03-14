13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 3/15/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Tour of The Waterside District While It's Under Construction
-
Farmers worry over cold weather
-
Inmate found dead Hampton Roads Regional Jail
-
Body found in car floating in water
-
Father Doesn't Call for Help After Daughter Shot Herself
-
Know your rights: What you can do during a traffic stop.
-
Police car crashes near Chesapeake Square Mall
-
National Pi Day 2017!
-
Veterans Care Center Meeting
More Stories
-
Farmers frustrated by freezing temperaturesMar 14, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
-
Trump releases tax info ahead of TV reportMar 14, 2017, 8:53 p.m.
-
Brrrr! 20°+ below average todayFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.