13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 3/21/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Chesapeake Bay Foundation rallies against budget cuts
-
Woman arrested for suspicious death
-
People swallowing balloons to loose weight
-
Va. Beach man shot with an arrow
-
Woman claims a man drugged her
-
NSU Spring Football
-
Hampton 2x Shooting Latest
-
Family mourns shooting victim
-
Double accident fatal
More Stories
-
Man shot trying to stop robbery in PortsmouthMar 21, 2017, 6:07 a.m.
-
Grant helps plan Norfolk's future waterfrontMar 21, 2017, 6:38 a.m.
-
Warmer, then cooler, then warmer againFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.