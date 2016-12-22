Good Thursday morning! Today kicks off the busy travel period leading up to Christmas this weekend. Weather wise you shouldn't expect any issues over the next few days.

We're starting the day off today with some clouds and we may squeeze out a very isolated light shower. Increasing sunshine through the later part of the day and very mild, temperatures running into the lower 60s ahead of an approaching cold front. That front rolls through here this evening and drops our temperatures for Friday.

It will become a bit breezy overnight out of the north behind the front, gusts up to 25mph. Cooler, drier air floods in for Friday also accompanied by an area of high pressure meaning clear, sunny skies. That doesn't last long though. Clouds increase quickly Friday night ahead of another cold front that kicks up our rain chances into Saturday.

Christmas Day looks better. The rain should be out of here for the most part outside of the chance for an early morning shower. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the middle 50s.

Live Radar:



