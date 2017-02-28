Close Pilot Online Weather Forecast, 3/1/17 Pilot Online Weather Forecast, 3/1/17 WVEC 5:59 AM. EST March 01, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News WWL Breaking Live Video WXIA Breaking News Pageant twins Giraffe Birth Facts Virginia's governor primary Thousands of Sailors and Marines to deploy Student arrested for bringing gun to school Trump address to Congress WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage More Stories City council removes three PRHA commissioners Feb 28, 2017, 10:13 p.m. Record Highs Today Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m. Trump to Congress: 'The time for trivial fights is… Feb 28, 2017, 10:00 p.m.