Pilot Online Weather Forecast, 3/16/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sailor sentenced for deadly Oceanfront shooting
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Double accident fatal
-
Military photo scandal
-
Navy officers indicted for fraud, bribery
-
Body found in car floating in water
-
Va. Beach State of the City address
-
Inmate found dead Hampton Roads Regional Jail
-
Tour of The Waterside District While It's Under Construction
-
Accused driver in deadly hit-and-run hospitalized
More Stories
-
Woman killed after late-night crash in York CountyMar 16, 2017, 6:01 a.m.
-
Feds: Va. Beach man among 9 indicted in Navy bribery scandalMar 16, 2017, 6:16 a.m.
-
Temperatures ReboundFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.