Pilot weather forecast, March 18

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Navy officers indicted for fraud, bribery
-
Basketball team at Windsor High School
-
Woman arrested for suspicious death
-
Teen who starved to death found in diaper on floor, records show
-
Meals on Wheels budget cuts?
-
Man dies after storage unit fire
-
Controversial billboard of President Trump in Phoenix
-
Krispy Kreme goes green for St. Patrick's Day
-
Double accident fatal
More Stories
-
Man shot dead at Paris airport after attacking…Mar 18, 2017, 8:52 a.m.
-
Runners brave a cold and rainy Shamrock MarathonMar 18, 2017, 2:34 p.m.
-
Two charged after marijuana plants valued at $42K…Mar 18, 2017, 12:25 p.m.