Weather Forecast from 13News Now Daybreak on April 4, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Atherton H.S. student bit by shark
-
Storm tears apart Real Life Christian Church in Chesapeake
-
Aerial video of the storm's aftermath
-
Mother charged
-
Aerial footage: Chesapeake church severely damaged by storm
-
Weather at 11, April 3
-
Tornado Recovery and Clean-up in Virginia Beach
-
The aftermath of Friday's tornado in Virginia Beach
-
Langley Speedway Opening Night
More Stories
-
Mom who was missing with children for days charged…Apr. 3, 2017, 5:04 p.m.
-
Godwin Blvd. shut down following fatal 3-vehicle accidentApr. 3, 2017, 10:01 p.m.
-
Increasing sunshine & very warm todayFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.