Weather Forecast from 13News Now Daybreak on March 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Shooting on Harbinger Road in Virginia Beach
-
That Walmart Gift Card On Facebook Is Fake
-
Possible cure for Sepsis
-
70-year-old man found in pond
-
SRO Doubles as a Dance Team Coach
-
Internet upset over Brad's wife getting fired
-
Owner of dead dog speaks out
-
Preventing colorectal cancer in young adults
-
Son defies mother helps save her life
More Stories
-
Nissan recalls more than 56,000 cars, cites power steeringMar 26, 2017, 4:58 p.m.
-
Children excited to find 'mysterious' animal bone in…Mar 27, 2017, 7:40 a.m.
-
Very warm start to the work weekFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.