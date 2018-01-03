WVEC
Gov. McAuliffe declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

WVEC 4:12 PM. EST January 03, 2018

RICHMOND -- Governor Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency in response to the impending winter storm that's expected to dump several inches of snow in Hampton Roads and parts of Virginia.

The governor authorized state agencies to provide aid and resources for quick response anywhere they are needed in the state.

McAuliffe also authorized a limited exemption to hours of service for trucks hauling gasoline and heating oil throughout Virginia.

READ MORE: Blizzard warning tonight as winter storm approaches

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches.

A Blizzard Warning is in place for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Hampton, and Northampton in Virginia, and Camden and Currituck counties in North Carolina.

