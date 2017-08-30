HOUSTON - As we move into the early morning hours of Wednesday, the weather has let up for most in the Houston area but many find themselves spending the night in an evacuation shelter.

The cities of Houston, Bellaire, and West University Park are among those under a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.

The death toll from Harvey climbed to 18 late Tuesday evening as the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science confirmed three more storm-related deaths.

And search crews are desperately looking for a Texas couple's infant, who was swept away from them as they tried to evacuate.

Wednesday Updates

6:37 p.m.

Walmart committed to giving $2 million in support of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Thus was announced today at a press briefing with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

6:02 p.m.

Arkema says they are with the local authorities in Crosby to evacuate the area around this plant after chemical refrigeration at the plant had been compromised due to high water and lack of power. To read more, click here.

An hour ago, @Arkema_Inc said it was working with "local authorities" to evacuate the area around this plant. Hwy 90, outfront... #khou11 pic.twitter.com/xn7FygEY81 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 30, 2017

5:55 p.m.

Air 11 surveyed the flooding in Sienna Plantation in Fort Bend County.

WATCH: Ariel view of Harvey flooding in Sienna Plantation

5:45 p.m.

The Houston Texans have returned from North Texas after their final preseason game was cancelled.

WATCH: Coach Bill O'Brien on Texans return to Houston

5:40 p.m.

Bayshore Medical Center in Pasadena reopened today, including the emergency department, after the hospital suspended services last week to consolidate resources for patient safety in preparation for Hurricane Harvey.

"Hundreds of Bayshore Medical Center physicians and staff are grateful to treat their patients at home. There’s no place like home. That’s not a phrase people typically utter about their hospitals, but those were the words on everyone’s lips when they returned to Bayshore Medical Center."

5:10 p.m.

The two people who drowned in Fort Bend County have been identified.

The family of Donald Ray and Spenceria Rogers confirm they are the ones who lost their lives this afternoon on Pool Hill Rd. #khou11 #Khou pic.twitter.com/K6fqrsHf5r — Michelle Li (@MichelleLiTV) August 30, 2017

WATCH: Couple found dead on Pool Hill Road

4:45 p.m.

Limited METRO local bus routes will resume Thursday. There will also be limited METRORail service on the Red Line from Fannin South Station to Downtown Transit Center. Bus shuttles will provide transportation along the line from Downtown Transit Center to Northline Transit Center. Red Line service will be running every 15 minutes. There will also are providing limited METROLift service.

The following local bus routes will begin service on Thursday morning running every 30 minutes. METRO is bringing on these major ridership routes first which represent about 50-percent of the Authority's ridership.

SERVICE RESUMES 8/31 ON MAJOR ROUTES: At 4:30 a.m., we'll begin providing 30-minute frequency or better on the routes listed below. ^B pic.twitter.com/j9MiriZ3JM — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) August 30, 2017

2 Bellaire

8 West Bellfort

20 Canal/ Memorial

26 Long Point/ Cavalcade

28 OST- Wayside

40 Heights/ Telephone

50 Broadway

52 Hardy- Ley

54 Scott

56 Airline/ Montrose

63 Fondren

65 Bissonnet

80 MLK/ Lockwood

82 Westheimer

85 Antoine/ Washington

102 Bush IAH

700 Red Line Shuttle Bus

4:30 p.m.

Here is the update on the Arlema chemical plant in Crosby that was evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

NEW: @Arkema_Inc says they have no way of preventing Organic Peroxide, at flooded Crosby, TX plant, from catching fire. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 30, 2017

The situation in Crosby is being taken seriously by local emergency officials, who are confident in the 1.5 mile evacuation zone. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 30, 2017

3:40 p.m.

Unsafe water notice -

The following water/municipal utility districts have issued unsafe water notifications as follows:

Iverness Forest Subdivision (ID 1010172)

Residents P&B Water System (ID 1010681)

UV6 Water System

The SRC Water Supply/Lass Water Company System (Sellers Estates)

Under the provisions of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) we are notifying you the need to boil your water prior to consumption due to possible contamination.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

Recommendations

Disinfect water used for drinking (including for your pets), cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing contact lenses, shaving and making ice. Use one of the following methods:



• Boiling. Boil water for two (2) minutes after it reaches a full rolling boil.



• Chlorine Bleach. Use only unscented liquid chlorine bleach. If water is clear, add 2 drops of bleach per quart of water (8 drops per gallon). If water is cloudy, add 4 drops of bleach per quart of water (16 drops per gallon). Mix well and let stand 30 minutes before using.



• Purification Tablets. These are available at drug stores or camping outlets. Follow the directions on the package. If tablets are over a year old, replace them or throw them away.



• Bottled water. Use only water from bottles that have a sealed top.

2:50 p.m.

The Houston Astros will be back at Minute Maid Park Saturday.

#Astros are coming back home, no game on Friday but a double-header against the Mets on Saturday then series finale on Sunday — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 30, 2017

#Astros announce that 10,000 promotional Carlos Correa jerseys that were to be handed out on Saturday will be donated to victims at the GRB — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 30, 2017

2:30 p.m.

Texas native and country music superstar George Strait is helping out victims of Harvey. Strait announced on Twitter that he's putting together a benefit concert.

We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community. – GS — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017

PHOTOS: George Strait through the years

2:20 p.m.

An extended view from above the catastrophic flooing.

WATCH: Aerial view of flooding in Houston area

2:00 p.m.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two deaths in the area.

#BREAKING Sheriff's office confirms two people dead in Ft. Bend County after driving into high water on Pool Hill Rd. #KHOU11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 30, 2017

READ: 2 dead in Fort Bend County

In another separate incident:

Sherff Nehls tells me this shooting appears to be road rage related #khou11 https://t.co/EgkJMlolmz — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 30, 2017

1:15 p.m.

The Houston Airport System just announced both Bush and Hobby Airports will resume service Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Those arriving at the airport will need to have a ticket in hand already, however. The airport system warns travelers to call their airlines before heading to the airports.

READ: Houston airports to reopen Wednesday afternoon

12:50 p.m.

Texans GM Rick Smith says the team is happy to be heading home.

Per @HoustonTexans on canceled game, GM Rick Smith says "It was a shout of joy when we announced we'll be going home." #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) August 30, 2017

12:45 p.m.

Donations are pouring in at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Incredible scenes @BBVACompassStdm, donations pouring in by the thousands. Well done, Houston #khou11 pic.twitter.com/hKKQR6Tu4M — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 30, 2017

12:25 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says city employees will return to work on Tuesday. The mayor also said heavy trash pickup begins today. Regular trash service resumes next week.

Regular trash pickup probably resumes next week. Heavy trash pickup underway! — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 30, 2017

Turner says that the municipal court and city hall took on some water. The Theater District parking garages suffered significant damage.

The mayor added that City Council authorized $20 million from general fund to emergency purposes relief.

Most schools will start on Tuesday as week.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says the curfew worked and no arrests were reported. The police chief added that:

88 police vehicles flooded/damaged

160 police officers have reported damage to their homes

40 percent of police facilities damaged, some may never be reoccupied

HPD received 5,031 calls overnight

47 missing persons reports filed; 27 have been cleared

He said HPD is attempting to move away from rescue missions and more toward law enforcement.

12:20 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbot said that more National Guard troops will be deployed.

WATCH: More National Guard to be deployed

11:50 a.m.

HCSO finds a van inundated by Greens Bayou flooding while carrying 6 family members.

We are sad to report we have found a van inundated by Greens Bayou flooding while purportedly carrying 6 family members Sunday. #harvey pic.twitter.com/zFhS3J7fRC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 30, 2017

Van carrying missing family of six, found. The Sheriff say at least two bodies are inside. Dive team is headed to the scene. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/f50UFyLTHg — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 30, 2017

WATCH: Van with missing 6 family members found

11:40 a.m.

Missouri City has instituted a curfew for the city.

Missouri City Mayor Allen Owen has signed an order to establish a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for Missouri City. https://t.co/GcTEAlVFxG — Missouri City, TX (@MissouriCityTX) August 30, 2017

11:30 a.m.

Thursday’s preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans has been cancelled, KHOU 11's sister station in Dallas has confirmed.

The teams were informed of the cancellation at respective team meetings Wednesday morning, WFAA reports.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on Twitter that the game was cancelled so Texans players could return home to Houston to help out and be with their families.

READ: Texans-Cowboys preseason game cancelled

The mayor has asked that the Astros play their Friday night game.

I want the Astros to play Friday night. I want regular activities to resume. @astros — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 30, 2017

11:00 a.m.

A sheriff’s official north of Houston says two men died this week in separate drownings, bringing the number of confirmed Harvey-related deaths to 20.

Montgomery County sheriff’s Capt. Bryan Carlisle said Wednesday that 33-year-old Joshua Feuerstein of Conroe died when he disregarded a barricade and drove his pickup into standing water Monday.

READ: 2 more reported deaths in Montgomery County

10:05 a.m.

Port Arthur native and local Houston rapper Bun B stopped by the KHOU 11 set at PBS to talk about how his hometown was being affected by flooding.

WATCH: Bun B on the flooding in his hometown

10:00 a.m.

According to the Harris Couny Flood Control District, a portion removed itself from the base of the levee because water came over the top of the intake system. This came out of area where water is pumped out of Cyprus Creek/Infernus Forest subdivision. A portion of levee is now eroded.

Several agencies are trying to remedy the situation by bringing sand to the area.

Mandatory evacuation will remain in place.

WATCH: Update on portion of levee eroded

About 100,000 people are still without power after tropical storm Harvey flooded the Houston area.

Some 800 crew members at Centerpoint Energy are on the ground trying to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

More crew members from other parts of Texas as well as Louisiana, Florida, Kansas, Alabama and Tennessee are expected to arrive to assist.

READ: Power restored to over 713,000 in Houston

WATCH: Power restored to over 713,000 in Houston

9:45 a.m.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has made a monetary contribution to the relief flood.

The Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo is donating $2 million for Hurricane Harvey flood relief. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 30, 2017

9:35 a.m.

The Houston Independent School District announced Wednesday all students will eat all school meals for free during the 2017-2018 school year.

The approval came from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture to waive the required application process for the National School Lunch/Breakfast Program.

READ: HISD students to receive three free meals a day for 2017-2018 school year

9:20 a.m.

Officials with FEMA hold a press conference on recovery and rescue operations. More than 195,000 people have registered for assistance from FEMA. So far, FEMA has provided more than $35 million to those registered.

To register for FEMA aid, applicants can go to DisasterAssistance.gov. Those without access to the Internet can sign up by calling (800) 621-FEMA (3362). Individuals who have speech disabilities or hearing loss and use TTY should call (800) 462-7585.

Power restoration is still ongoing, and officials are still working to assess schools. They may have to set up temporary facilities. The main airports in the area are still closed. One local airport was open, but its only flight today was canceled.

WATCH: 8 a.m. Wednesday update from FEMA officials

8:30 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) says he expects the Texas delegation in Congress will push for a bill to target relief for relief from Harvey. Cruz says he and several Republicans voted against funding for Superstorm Sandy because that bill had unrelated items like funding for Alaska. Cruz says funding for Harvey will not have any unrelated items.

8:20 a.m.

4,000 homes near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs are inundated with water due to planned releases. Expect some homes to be under water for weeks.

READ MORE: 4,000 homes inundated due to reservoir releases.

7:55 a.m.

Houston police report that water rescues are now down to around 40.

7:42 a.m.

Fort Bend County:

Plantation at Bittersweet, Ric is now passable (Pecan Grove Subdivision), Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office say.

S Mason from Farmer to SH 99 is now open and passable

7:37 a.m.

FM 723 is now CLOSED from US 90A to FM 359 due to water from the Brazos River flowing over the roadway, Rosenberg police report.

7:20 a.m.

Houston Airport system remains closed until further notice.

7:15 a.m.

George R. Brown Shelter no longer needs clothing donations. Please donate to other shelters that are not getting as much attention.

SEE LIST of shelters: http://bit.ly/2xqJ9fQ

7:00 a.m.

I-45 N. Fwy. at 1960 is back open in both directions. The water from Cypress Creek is going down.

6:39 a.m.

East Fork San Jacinto River and Lake Houston have both crested.

5:40 a.m.

Flooding concerns in Wharton County remain high Wednesday morning. Water from Colorado continues to flood neighborhoods in the county. The National Guard is headed to the area to help with recovery efforts.

4:30 a.m.

Our tropical storm warning, storm surge watch, and flash flood watch have all been canceled for the Houston area, according to National Weather Service Houston. Improving weather conditions are on the way.

4:15 a.m.

Tropical Storm Harvey made a landfall near Cameron, Louisiana around 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service of New Orleans. A heavy rain threat still remains over southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

4:00 a.m.

Flood waters almost reaching those sleeping at the Bob Bower Civic Center in Port Arthur. Evacuations and rescues remain ongoing.

People in #PortArthur evacuated #Harvey to Bob Bob Bower Civic Center



They are now being re-evacuated to the Carl Parker Center pic.twitter.com/U7Qp9hYz0O — Juan Rodríguez (@_JuanRodriguez_) August 30, 2017

2:40 a.m.

Harvey hitting Port Arthur hard. Carl Parker Center opens as shelter in Port Arthur. The city of Port Arthur is now using dump trucks to evacuate residents.

2:35 a.m.

Volunteers and the National Guard are helping the Levee Operator of Sienna Plantation LID to fill sandbags to address a maintenance issue on the interior rim of the levee.

1:30 a.m.: Wharton County's Office of Emergency Management says if you are safe for now, shelter in place. Roads are too dangerous to evacuate. Earlier in the evening officials in Wharton had asked residents in the Orchard or Peach Creek Acres to evacuate.

1:15 a.m.: According to CenterPoint Energy, 97,000 people remain without power in Houston following Harvey's record-breaking impact.

12:15 a.m.: Fire and military personnel in Crosby head out to rescue a family trapped near a chemical plant that's at risk of fire and explosion. Company officials with Arkema said on Tuesday that chemical refrigeration had been compromised due to high water.





RELATED: Crosby chemical plant at risk of fire, explosion

Midnight: Curfew now in effect until 5 a.m. for Houston, Bellaire, and West University Park

The first group of evacuees have arrived at the newly opened shelter at NRG Park.

