LIVE VIDEO: Track change could lessen Harvey's impact on Houston

Lets start your Monday morning with this.....there is a possibility that the next 48 hours may not be as bad as originally thought. That's not to say there won't be rounds of heavy rain throughout the Houston area, but the new forecast track for Harvey brings the storm ashore much further to the east.

Houston is still well within the "cone of uncertainty" and even if the track holds, don't expect flood waters to disappear anytime soon. Most of the metro area will see another six inches or more of rain in the next two days, on top of the 24-30 inches we've already seen. However, previous forecasts called for another 15-30 inches of rain.

Rescue operations will begin again in earnest as daylight emerges in the Houston area. All local school system are closed for the day and most will be closed for the week as thousands are flooded out of their homes.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Most major roads in and around Houston are at least partially water covered, some with as much as 10 feet of water.

Residents along the Barker and Addicks Reservoirs are being asked as part of a non-mandatory evacuation to leave their homes Monday as the Corps of Engineers began a slow, controlled release of water overnight from the reservoirs. Officials stress to leave their homes Monday and NOT tonight due to uncertain conditions on the roads. This will impact several thousand homes. If they don't release water now, the rising water situation could put too much pressure on the dams.



The water release from Addicks Reservoir will begin at 2 a.m. Monday with Barker to follow 24 hours later.

CLICK HERE to view the maps showing impacted homes.





One of the hardest hit areas was in Dickinson. This after a game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and a game warden with Louisiana’s Parks and Wildlife Department were both injured in a boating accident. Their injuries were described as ‘non-life threatening’ but both were transported to a hospital for treatment.

After a surge of neighbors rushing to save fellow neighbors from historic flooding officials are thanking citizens, and now asking Good Samaritans to stand by and let state and federal resources continue with the rescue effort.Good Samaritans and ordinary citizens jumped in to help rescue their fellow Texans from the flood waters.





If in a home, The National Weather Service urges residents as a last resort to escape to the roof only if the highest floor available becomes dangerous. Get on the roof and call 911 and stay on the line.

Officials say DO NOT climb into attics to escape flood waters. Go to your roof instead.

Residents who dial 911 may experience several rings and long delays, but do not hang up until an operator answers your call.

Only dial 911 if experiencing a life-threatening emergency situation. The floods in Houston have put a strain on emergency services phone numbers.

SHELTER INFORMATION: Click to check the latest list

Dozens of shelters have been set up in Harris County including at the George R. Brown Convention Center. A Red Cross Shelter at M.O. Campbell Ed Center has also been set up at 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX

Judge Emmett said many private groups have come forward to make shelter facilities available and they are working to get those running as soon as possible.



Other cities in Texas are working to accept evacuees, including Dallas which is preparing to accept up to 5,000 people at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.







Buses will be available to help move groups to those shelters. If you have a group that needs to be taken to a shelter, you're asked to call: 713-426-9404.



In an unprecedented move, Bush and Hobby airports are closed until further notice. Only humanitarian-aid flights will be allowed in and out of the airports.

A widely-shared photo on social media showed a group of senior citizens in a Dickinson assisted-living center sitting in waist-deep water. According to The Daily News in Galveston County, the senior citizens were rescued.

Heartbreaking photo: elderly sitting in waist deep water before nursing home rescue





Harris County OHSEM tweeted a need for residents who have a high water vehicle or boat that can be used to help rescue people. Call 713-881-3100 to help.



Ben Traub Hospital was being evacuated after water flooded the basement. Critical patients were being evacuated first.

These Dickinson flood victims are on dry ground but need shelter soon. Buses arriving but slowly @wfaachannel8 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/gu7q3U7RXo — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) August 27, 2017

Tornado warnings continue across the region. Click the check the latest warnings.









Desperate flood victims trapped in their homes are taking to Twitter to plead for help.

Five people have died in the Houston area in unconfirmed flood-related deaths, according to the National Weather Service.

The water here near #Greenspoint is rising slowly as the showers alternate between light and heavy. Lots of cars stranded along BW8. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/HVJPHNvKkU — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) August 27, 2017

"This is of epic proportions. I've never seen anything like it," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said early Sunday.

On top of the deluge, an extra 15 to 25 inches of rain is likely across the region through Friday. That would add up to nearly 50 inches of rainfall in some areas of southeast Texas making it the most ever seen rainfall event in TexasThere is "extraordinarily dangerous flooding" in southeast Houston, according to Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District.

In west Houston, a woman drowned after getting stranded in floodwaters, according to County Judge Ed Emmett. The woman tried to get out of her car on Warrenton near Gessner but she didn't make it. A neighbor found her body about 30 yards from her car.

MAP: Rainfall totals in the last 24 hours



Before the flooding rain started Saturday evening, tornados caused damage in Cypress, Sienna Plantation, Katy, Richmond and Atascocita. There were no reports of injuries.

