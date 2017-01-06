How to keep your kids busy during a winter storm

Taylor Carey and her snow bunny (Photo: Yourtake)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- If you're a parent you know there are extra things to think about when preparing for a storm. Not only do you have to stock up on supplies, you have to make sure your kids are safe and entertained as well.

13News Now spoke with parents and grandparents on how to keep kids busy.

"Watching TV and they're doing games, and we do board games, it's actually with my granddaughter now," said Claudia Lawson.

Mom Heather Byrne is planning activities for her two-year-old and five-year-old.

"We've got out snowsuit and boots, and we're going to go outside and play tomorrow, build a snowman. We've got some little sleds, not that there are hills, but we're going to pull the kids around, lots of hot chocolate and try to get together with neighbors," said Byrne.

Byrne said she really hasn't thought about what to do if the power goes out.

"We have stuff to make sandwiches so the kids will be fed, we've got plenty of games, stuff to color, we'll just open the blinds and get some sunlight, and do the best we can," she said.